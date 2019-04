Banners read in Arabic 'yes for Constitutional Amendments' Referendum', in front of the great pyramid of Giza to urge Egyptians to participate in the upcoming referendum for the constitutional amendments, Giza, Egypt, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

Egyptians living abroad Friday began casting their ballots in a referendum on constitutional reforms that could allow current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to rule until 2030.

According to the state-run MENA news agency, Egyptians living abroad will be able to vote until Sunday at the embassies and consulates in the countries where they reside between 9 am until 9 pm, as per each country's local time.