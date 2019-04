Workers wait outside a polling station to vote on a constitutional reform, in the yet-unnamed new capital, east of Cairo, Egypt, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Workers arrive to cast their ballots during day one of the vote on a constitutional reform, in the yet-unnamed new capital, east of Cairo, Egypt, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A sodier stands guard at a polling station during day one of voting on the referendum on draft constitutional amendments, at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt, April 20, 2019.EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

People line up to cast their vote during the referendum on constitutional amendments, at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

A woman is helped to walk to cast her vote at a polling station during day one of voting on the referendum on draft constitutional amendments, at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

A worker casts his vote inside a polling station during day one of the vote on a constitutional reform, in the yet-unnamed new capital, east of Cairo, Egypt, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptians on Saturday started to cast their ballots in a three-day referendum on constitutional reforms that could allow incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to rule until 2030 and grant the head of state and the army more power.

Voting stations opened at 7 am GMT and are due to close 12 hours later as over 61 million people are called to vote.