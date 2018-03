Egyptian voters leave a polling station as a soldier keeps watch on the final day of the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian voters check their names before entering polling station on the final day of the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

An Egyptian woman casts her ballot paper on the final day of the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

An Egyptian voter shows ink-marked thumb on the final day of the Egyptian Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptians continued to head to polls Wednesday on what was the third and final day of the presidential elections in which the incumbent president is widely expected to ease to victory.

The country's nearly 60 million eligible voters have the chance to choose between Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Mousa Mostafa Mousa between 9.00 am and 9.00 pm at one of the 13,706 polling stations.