Egyptian electoral workers count ballots at the end of the final day of a referendum on constitutional amendments, in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Chief of the National Elections Authority (NEA) Lashin Ibrahim (C) speaks during a press conference in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egypt's National Elections Authority announced Tuesday that 88.8 percent of voters backed a series of constitutional amendments which enable the incumbent president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, to remain in office until 2030.

Voters in Egypt cast their ballots in a referendum held between April 20-22, while the three-day process had kicked off for Egyptians living abroad a day earlier.