Eligible Egyptian citizens who abstained from voting in the presidential election before polls closed on Wednesday would be fined 500 Egyptian pounds (about $28), the National Electoral Authority confirmed.

A spokesman for the NEA, Mahmoud al-Sharif, said it was an electoral violation not to vote the three-day election, which began Monday.