Chaturon Chaisang (C-R) and Chusak Sirinil (C-L), senior members of the Pheu Thai Party, who face charges of violating the ban on political gatherings, talk to a police official (L) as they arrive at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, Thailand, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

(R-L) Kittiratt Na-Ranong, Chaturon Chaisang, Chusak Sirinil, Phumtham Wechayachai, Viroj Pao-in and Watana Muangsook, Senior members of the Pheu Thai Party, who face charges of violating the ban on political gatherings, arrive to meet with police officials at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, Thailand, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Eight senior members of the Pheu Thai Party, who face charges of violating the ban on political gatherings, and their lawyers meet with police officials at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, Thailand, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Eight members of Thailand's largest political party, Pheu Thai, appeared at a police station in Bangkok on Monday to be charged with sedition.

Among the accused were former vice prime minister, Kittiratt Na Ranong, former education minister, Chaturon Chaisang, Chusak Sirinil, Phumtham Wechayachai, and Watana Muangsook, an epa-efe journalist reports.