A file picture shows cargo ship emerging from the fog in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Eight people are missing after a fishing boat collided with a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship in China's waters, state-run agency Xinhua reported Friday.

The accident occurred early Friday off the coast of China's Fujian province and caused the fishing vessel to sink with 14 crew members aboard.