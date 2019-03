People offer prayers for victims of the Mar.11, 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Mar.11, 2019, the day of the eighth anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Japan on Monday observed the eighth anniversary of the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster as 52,000 people remain displaced years after the catastrophe hit the northeastern part of the country.

The country remembered the 18,000 people who died or were reported missing in what was the worst disaster in Japan since the Second World War.