A Free Syrian Army figther adjusting his headband with an inscrription reading in arabic 'There is no God but Allah and Muhammad is the prophet of God' near Dar El Shifa hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Oct. 10, 2012. EPA-EFE/MAYSUN

A convoy of US army troops (R) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) Kurdish militia (L) patrol near al-Ghanamya village, al-Darbasiyah town at the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, Apr. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF RABIE YOUSSEF

A young Hezbollah supporter stands beside pictures of Ayatollah Khomeini and Mohammad Nazar, a videographer in the Hezbollah media deaprtment, reportedly killed during his coverage alongside Syrian Government forces in the countryside around Aleppo Syria, during the funeral procession in the town of Arabsalim, in southern Lebanon, Nov. 16, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A mother cries over her dead child Ameer, who was injured in Saqba, after first aiders took them to Douma, after several airstrikes on Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Syrian soldiers wave the victory sign and a Syrian flag at the crossing point as hundreds of Syrians celebrate the flag-hoisting ceremony at al-Tahrir Square in the liberated city of Quneitra, southern Syria, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Almost exactly eight years ago, on Mar. 15, 2011, Syrians took to the streets as the country succumbed to contagious pro-democracy uprisings across the Middle East and North Africa in what came to be known as the Arab Spring.

They called on Bashar al-Assad, Syria's authoritarian leader, to stand down but he did not. Instead, his regime used violence to clamp down on the demonstrations.