Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles delivers remarks, during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 13 July 2022. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Australia Sunday reiterated that Russia was responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which resulted in the deaths of all 298 passengers and crew.

Sunday marked the eighth anniversary of the tragedy when the Boeing 777 airliner was hit by a missile over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all on board, including 38 Australians and 193 Dutch travelers.