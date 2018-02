(FILE) A general view of the US Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 20, 2017, following the extradition on Jan. 19 to the United States of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

(FILE) Police officials are seen outside of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is being held in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on Thursday sent a letter to the judge in New York who is taking his case to complain about strict security limits on communication with his family and his prison conditions.

"It is torture 24 hours a day," wrote the former drug lord of the Sinaloa Cartel who escaped from Mexican prisons twice and was extradited to the United States on Jan. 19, 2017 to face criminal charges.