Alleged Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman escorted by authorities on Jan 8, 2016 after his detention, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE MENDEZ

Eduardo Balarezo, attorney for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, on Thursday urged the President of the United States to do something to free his client who is detained and awaiting trial in New York on 17 counts accusing him of leading Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel.

In a message on his Twitter account, Balarezo wrote in reply to a tweet by Donald Trump that it is "a total disgrace" that the US president "won't release respected Mexican farmer 'el Chapo' Guzman, from prison."