Emma Coronel Aispuro (C), wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, and Eduardo Balarezo, defense attorney of the Mexican druglord, during a press conference after a hearing at a courtroom in New York, United States, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Emma Coronel Aispuro (C), wife of Mexican druglord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, walks escorted by defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo (R) and an unidentified woman, after a hearing at a courtroom in New York, United States, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Eduardo Balarezo (C), defense attorney of Mexican druglord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán, delivers a press conference after a hearing at a courtroom in New York, United States, April 17 2018. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Defense attorneys representing Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" (Shorty) Guzman have urged US authorities to conduct a psychological evaluation on their client before his trial begins on Sept. 5.

After a hearing at a federal court in New York, defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo told journalists that it is likely that the psychological examination will take place within two weeks and be carried out by an expert from Johns Hopkins University.