Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman speaks with reporters upon leaving the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 12, 2019, after a guilty verdict was handed down against his client, reputed Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. EFE-EPA/ Kevin Hagen

The wife of reputed Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro (c), leaves the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 12, 2019, after a guilty verdict was handed down against her husband in his drug trafficking trial. EFE-EPA/ Kevin Hagen

Photographic reproduction of a court sketch by artist Jane Rosenberg showing federal Judge Brian Cogan, who is overseeing the drug trafficking trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on Feb. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jane Rosenberg

Photographic reproduction of a court sketch by artist Jane Rosenberg showing Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (2nd from left) greeting his wife, Emma Coronel (r), in a Brooklyn, New York, federal court on Feb. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jane Rosenberg

The attorneys for Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman announced that they will appeal the guilty verdict handed down here Tuesday after a three-month-long trial in US federal court.

"Of course we're going to appeal," lead attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told reporters, flanked by colleagues Eduardo Balarezo and William Purpura.