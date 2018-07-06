Reproduction of a picture shown during a press conference at Mexico's Attorney General's Office (PGR) announcing the extradition of drug kingpin Damaso Lopez Nuñez, considered to be the successor of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman in the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico City, Mexico, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Drug kingpin Damaso Lopez Nuñez, known as "El Licenciado," considered to be the successor of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in the Sinaloa Cartel, was extradited on Friday from Ciudad Juarez to the United States, Mexico's Attorney General's Office (PGR) said in a statement.

"The PGR informs that Damaso L. was extradited this morning from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, to the United States, in accordance with the extradition treaty signed between both countries," Alberto Elias, the interim attorney general, told reporters.