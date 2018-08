A man takes a photo of the flag of El Salvador (R) inside the foreign ministry office in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The Taiwanese government on Tuesday accused El Salvador of asking for an "astronomical sum" of financial aid and assured that the Central American country severed its ties with Taiwan on its own without any interference from Beijing.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announced the Taiwan-El Salvador diplomatic break-off on Tuesday morning, while his Chinese and Salvadoran counterparts, Wang Yi and Carlos Castaneda, established their relations at a meeting in Beijing.