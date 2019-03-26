The Salvadoran judiciary will set a precedent if it decides to bring charges against the people accused of ordering the 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests and two other people at the Central American University (UCA) in this capital, attorney Arnau Baulenas said in an interview with EFE.

Baulenas, a plaintiff in the criminal proceedings against the alleged masterminds, said that the reopening of the criminal case following the March 11 decision upholding a ruling from April 2018 "is a good sign for achieving justice and the truth."