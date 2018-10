A rosary with an image of Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero at a store in San Salvador, El Salvador, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

People participate in religious and cultural events celebrating the canonization of Salvadoran beatus Oscar Arnulfo Romero in San Salvador, El Salvador, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

People participate in religious and cultural events celebrating the canonization of Salvadoran beatus Oscar Arnulfo Romero in San Salvador, El Salvador, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Celebrations were underway across El Salvador Saturday to mark the canonization of Archbishop Oscar Romero as a Catholic saint.

Romero was assassinated in 1980 by a death squad linked to the country's military government prior to the outbreak of what was to become a brutal 12-year civil war in the Central American nation in which 75,000 people died.