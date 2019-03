Women's organizations demonstrate their support after three Salvadoran women were released from prison on March 7, 2019, in Ilopango after their 30-year sentences for undergoing illegal abortions were commuted. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Maria Orellana (l), Cinthia Marcela Rodriguez (c) and Alba Lorena Rodriguez were released from a Salvadoran prison in Ilopango on March 7, 2019, after their 30-year sentences for undergoing illegal abortions were commuted. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Salvadoran Justice and Security Minister Mauricio Ramirez Landaverde (c) greets Cinthia Rodriguez (l) after she was released from prison, her 30-year sentence for having an illegal abortion having been commuted. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

The Salvadoran government on Thursday released from custody - after commuting their sentences - three women serving 30-year prison terms for allegedly undergoing abortions outside of hospitals in which their unborn babies died.

The trio includes Alba Lorena Rodriguez, Maria del Transito Orellana and Cinthia Marcela Rodriguez, who left a prison in the central city of Ilopango popularly known as the "women's jail."