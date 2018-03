A citizen casts his ballot in San Salvador, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wilfredo Lara

Precinct officials receive voters for the legislative and mayoral elections in San Salvador, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wilfredo Lara

San Salvador mayoral candidate Jackleline Rivera (r) and governing FMLN presidential pre-candidate Gerson Martinez (c) during elections in San Salvador, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wilfredo Lara

El Salvador is holding elections on Sunday to select 84 members of the Legislative Assembly and 262 mayors.

The election pits the leftist governing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) against the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) plus eight other minority parties.