Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) candidate Hugo Martinez votes in the presidential election in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Sura

Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) candidate Hugo Martinez greets supporters after voting in the presidential election in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Sura

A man votes during the presidential election on Feb. 3, 2019, in San Salvador, El Salvador. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

El Salvador is holding its presidential on Sunday, with voters electing the Central American country's head of state for the next five years.

Hugo Martinez, of the governing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN); Carlos Calleja, of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena); Nayib Bukele, of the Great Alliance for National Unity (GANA); and Josue Alvarado, of the recently founded Vamos party, are vying to govern the nation.