Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Sunday ordered the isolation of all imprisoned gang members after the implementation of a state of emergency in El Salvador during which all constitutional guarantees after arrest have been suspended with an eye toward reining in the skyrocketing surge in gang violence, particularly murders.

Bukele ordered the head of the Prison System, Osiris Luna, to "once again decree a maximum emergency in all ... prisons" such that "all cells (will be) closed 24/7."