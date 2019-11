Jesuit priest Jose Maria Tojeira, director of the Central American University's Human Rights Institute, speaks to Efe in an interview in San Salvador, El Salvador, about the notorious massacre of six Jesuit priests and two women on Nov. 16, 1989, in that capital. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A dictionary that belonged to Spanish Jesuit priest and which was destroyed when he, five other Jesuit priests and two women were gunned down in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Nov. 16, 1989, are displayed at the "Martyr's Museum" in that capital's Central American University. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Some of the clothes worn by Jesuit priests when they were massacred by a Salvadoran army commando on Nov. 16, 1989, are displayed inside the "Martyrs' Museum" at the Central American University in San Salvador, El Salvador. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

El Salvador's Supreme Court has described the killings as a crime against humanity, but the case of the massacre of six Jesuit priests and two women on Nov. 16, 1989 - a notorious episode in that Central American country's civil war - remains shrouded in impunity.

In April 2018, a "peace court" ordered the reopening of an investigation aimed at determining all of the masterminds of this crime, although no significant progress has been made thus far.