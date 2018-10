El Salvador Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) stand for the national anthem of El Savaldor during a signing ceremony to establish diplomatic ties with China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Salvadoran President Salvador Sanchez Ceren (C) participates in a flower tribute to Cuban national hero Jose Marti along members of his delegation and Cuban Foreign Relations Deputy Minister Rogelio Sierra (R), in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 25, 2018. EPAEFE/FILE/Yander Zamora

The President of El Salvador arrived Wednesday in Beijing for a seven-day visit - the first ever visit by a leader from the Central American country to China - following recent establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Salvador Sanchez Ceren was received by Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the international airport at Beijing.