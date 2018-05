A man remains next to the rubble of the walls of his house after the seismic swarm in the municipality of Chirilagua, El Salvador, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A man stands on the rubble of the roof of his house after the seismic swarm in the municipality of Chirilagua, El Salvador, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A woman and her grandson check the damage inside their home after the seismic swarm in the municipality of Chirilagua, El Salvador, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

People affected by continuing seismic activity in eastern El Salvador urged the authorities on Monday to provide help to residents whose homes have been destroyed.

The 466 earthquakes, the strongest of them a magnitude-5.6, that have shaken Chirilagua since last Saturday have leveled 11 homes and damaged more than 100 others.