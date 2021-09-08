The Salvadoran government's implementation of a plan to establish bitcoin as legal tender ran into problems Tuesday in the form of both technical glitches and street protests reflecting widespread opposition to the move.
El Salvador's bitcoin rollout marked by tech problems, protests
People march in San Salvador on Tuesday, 7 September 2021 to protest th adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. EFE/Rodrigo Sura
People march in San Salvador on Tuesday, 7 September 2021 to protest th adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. EFE/Rodrigo Sura
People march in San Salvador on Tuesday, 7 September 2021 to protest th adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. EFE/Rodrigo Sura
A Salvadoran military veteran takes part in a protest in San Salvador on Tuesday, 7 September 2021 against the government's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. EFE/Rodrigo Sura