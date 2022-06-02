A man looks at a newspaper headline in San Salvador on 1 June 2022 with a headline reporting that President Nayib Bukele enjoys an approval rating of 87 percent. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Nayib Bukele came to the end Wednesday of the third year of his five-year mandate as president of El Salvador with a sky-high approval rating, but remains silent on whether he will take advantage of a court ruling that struck down the prohibition on a head of state's serving consecutive terms.

Last September, judges named to the Constitutional Court by Bukele's allies in Congress overturned the requirement that a president who has had a full five-year term must wait 10 years before making another run for the highest office.