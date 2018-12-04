Forty-two years after its discovery, El Salvador's Joya de Ceren archaeological site is a time capsule that contains finds and information regarding the pre-Columbian people who lived there, a site that has been preserved, as in Pompeii, by a volcanic eruption.
The main virtue of the site is its high level of preservation, which has enabled new generations to come to know and understand the architectural and agricultural development of the local inhabitants in the Mesoamerica of the seventh century A.D.