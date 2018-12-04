View of one of the best preserved structures at Joya de Ceren (Jewel of Ceren) archaeological site, El Salvador, Nov. 29, 2018 (issued 04 December 2018). Forty-two years after its discovery, the Joya de Cerén archaeological site in El Salvador is like a time capsule that holds finds and information of pre-Columbian life that developed in that place and that was preserved, as in Pompeii, by a volcanic eruption. EPA/EFE/Rodrigo Sura

View of one of the best preserved structures at Joya de Ceren (Jewel of Ceren) archaeological site, El Salvador, Nov. 29, 2018 (issued Dec. 4, 2018). Forty-two years after its discovery, the Joya de Cerén archaeological site in El Salvador is like a time capsule that holds finds and information of pre-Columbian life that developed in that place and that was preserved, as in Pompeii, by a volcanic eruption. EPA/EFE/Rodrigo Sura

View of one of the best preserved structures at Joya de Ceren (Jewel of Ceren) archaeological site, El Salvador, Nov. 28, 2018 (issued Dec. 4, 2018). Forty-two years after its discovery, the Joya de Cerén archaeological site in El Salvador is like a time capsule that holds finds and information of pre-Columbian life that developed in that place and that was preserved, as in Pompeii, by a volcanic eruption. EPA/EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Forty-two years after its discovery, El Salvador's Joya de Ceren archaeological site is a time capsule that contains finds and information regarding the pre-Columbian people who lived there, a site that has been preserved, as in Pompeii, by a volcanic eruption.

The main virtue of the site is its high level of preservation, which has enabled new generations to come to know and understand the architectural and agricultural development of the local inhabitants in the Mesoamerica of the seventh century A.D.