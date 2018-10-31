San Salvador, Oct. 31 2018.- Women in El Salvador are exposed to judicial proceedings that lack gender perspective, especially those accused of homicide or attempted murder when allegedly having an abortion, attorney Alejandra Burgos said in an interview with EFE. EPA/EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Women in El Salvador are exposed to judicial proceedings that lack gender perspective, especially those accused of homicide or attempted murder when allegedly having an abortion, attorney Alejandra Burgos said in an interview with EFE.

The lawyer is part of the defense team that represents Imelda Cortez, a 20-year-old woman charged with "attempted murder" after allegedly trying to end her unwanted pregnancy resulting from repeated sexual assaults by her stepfather, who abused her over the past seven years.