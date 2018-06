The head of the University of El Salvador, Roger Arias, takes part in a demonstration against water privatization on Friday, June 29, in San Salvador. EFE-EPA/Miguel Lemus

The chancellor of the University of El Salvador (UES), the Central American nation's leading educational institution, said Friday that lawmakers need to ratify a 2012 constitutional measure proclaiming access to water as a human right.

"We are demanding that congress ratify the amendment to Article 69 of the constitution, which was approved in the 2009-2012 legislature and which establishes food and water as a basic human right," Roger Arias told reporters in San Salvador.