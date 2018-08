Supporters of the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front party participate in a political rally in the Salvadorian capital, on Mar. 32, 2012, before the legislative and municipal elections in El Salvador. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERTO ESCOBAR

President-elect Salvador Sanchez Ceren (C-L), from the ruling party Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) and his vice presidential formula, Oscar Ortiz (C-R), celebrate their victory in the elections during a party's event in San Salvador, El Salvador, Mar. 15, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/Roberto Escobar

El Salvador Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) toast during a signing ceremony to establish diplomatic ties with China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

El Salvador's ruling party has called the rupture of diplomatic relations between the country and Taiwan, which was announced by the country's president on Monday, as a transcendental step.

"This day marks a historic date in relations between El Salvador and China ... without a doubt, the transcendental step taken today strengthens the path of integration, peace and fraternal friendship between these peoples," said the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) in a statement.