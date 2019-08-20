Crowds in El Salvador celebrate after a court pardoned Evelyn Hernandez, 21, this Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, for the crime of aggravated manslaughter for having an abortion in 2016, for which she was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Evelyn Hernandez (l.) speaks to a sympathetic crowd after a court pardoned her this Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, for the crime of aggravated manslaughter for having an abortion in 2016, for which she was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Evelyn Hernandez (r.) is visibly moved after a court pardoned her this Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, for the crime of aggravated manslaughter for having an abortion in 2016, for which she was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

A court in El Salvador pardoned Evelyn Hernandez, 21, this Monday of the crime of aggravated manslaughter for having an abortion in 2016, for which the prosecution had asked that she be sentenced to 40 years in prison, a spokesperson of an organization that provided legal aid to the woman told EFE.

The young woman, whose pregnancy was the result of rape, underwent another trial after the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) annulled in December 2018 the sentence of July 2017, when she was given 30 years imprisonment for the crime of aggravated manslaughter for failing to protect the life of her baby