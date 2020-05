A white cloth symbolizing a white flag hangs outside a house as a call for help and support from people in need amid the coronavirus lockdown in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador, 12 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Father and daughter sit outside a house next to a white cloth symbolizing a white flag as a call for help and support from people in need amid the coronavirus lockdown in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador, 12 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A white T-shirt symbolizing a white flag hangs outside a house as a call for help and support from people in need amid the coronavirus lockdown in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador, 12 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Residents of a populous region in central El Salvador have started hanging white 'flags' outside their homes as a sign that they are running out of food during the lockdown imposed by the government 52 days ago to contain the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

These are at least 93 families in a section of the Alta Vista residential neighborhood of Tonacatepeque, about 28 kilometers (17 miles) from San Salvador, who have "a requirement for basic grains." EFE-EPA