An elderly man (2L) casts his ballot at an assisted-living facility during a referendum spearheaded by Ecuador's government that among other things asks voters if they want to end indefinite presidential re-election, in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

An elderly woman (C) casts her ballot at an assisted-living facility during a referendum spearheaded by Ecuador's government that among other things asks voters if they want to end indefinite presidential re-election, in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

An elderly woman (2R) casts her ballot at an assisted-living facility during a referendum spearheaded by Ecuador's government that among other things asks voters if they want to end indefinite presidential re-election, in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Elderly and disabled persons began casting ballots Friday in a referendum spearheaded by Ecuador's government that among other things asks voters if they want to end indefinite presidential re-election.

As part of the "Vote at Home" program, people over the age of 65 and those who are more than 75 percent disabled may vote Friday either at their houses or apartments or at assisted-living facilities across Ecuador's 24 provinces.