Mihalyne Istvanfi carries firewood she received from the reserves of the local government into her house after it was delivered to her farm by Caregiver Istvan Turcsan (unseen) in the region of Csemo, 72km southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 27 February 2018. EPA/SANDOR UJVARI

Caregiver Istvan Turcsan (L) prepares to drive home Mihalyne Zila, who living in a remote farm, after she bought medicines from a pharmacy in Csemo, 72km southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 27 February 2018. EPA/SANDOR UJVARI

Caregiver Istvan Turcsan (R) delivers lunch to Istvanne Vajda who lives at a remote farm in the region of Csemo, 72km southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 27 February 2018. EPA/SANDOR UJVARI

Caregiver Istvan Turcsan (C) helps to free a car stuck in the snow in a field in the region of Csemo, 72km southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 27 February 2018. EPA/SANDOR UJVARI

Caregiver Istvan Turcsan speaks with Mihalyne Istvanfi, seen in the mirror, after he delivered her firewood from the reserves of the local government to her remote farm in the region of Csemo, 72km southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 27 February 2018. EPA/SANDOR UJVARI

Caregiver Istvan Turcsan (C-L) delivers firewood from the reserves of the local government to Balazsne Varkonyi (C-R) who lives at a remote farm in the region of Csemo, 72km southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 27 February 2018. EPA/SANDOR UJVARI

Elderly residents living near the remote village of Csemo in central Hungary on Tuesday received assistance as the country encountered particularly cold weather, as seen in epa images.

Caregiver Istvan Turcsan was pictured helping to free a car that apparently got stuck in the snow in Pest county, as well as helping Mihalyne Zila make her way home after making a trip to the pharmacy.