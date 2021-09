A combo of pictures made available on 16 September 2021 shows the candidates for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, (L-R) Japan's former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, COVID-19 vaccination minister Taro Kono, former communications ministers Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Campaigning for the leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan kicked off on Friday with four contenders vying to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as the leader of the party and government.

The four candidates running in the LDP's leadership election include former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, current minister of administrative and regulatory reform, Taro Kono, and former interior and communications ministers, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda respectively.