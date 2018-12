A Bangladeshi street vendor puts the finishing touches to a laminated badge among other campaign materials in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Election campaigning in Bangladesh began Monday amid reports of arrests of hundreds of leaders and members of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

The South Asian country will hold general elections on Dec. 30, pitting the BNP against the ruling Awami League.