Afghan security officials check people on a road side as security has been intensified following the announcement by Taliban militants to boycott the upcoming Parliamentary elections, in Helmand, Afghanistan, Oct. 8,2018. EPA-EFE/WATAN YAR

A candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Afghanistan and seven other people were killed Tuesday after a suicide bomber attacked the candidate’s campaign office in Lashkar Gah, the capital of the restive Afghan province of Helmand, officials said.

Eleven others were wounded in the attack which took place at approximately 2 pm while candidate Saleh Muhammad Achakzai and some of his supporters were inside the office.