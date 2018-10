Election billboards for candidates in the upcoming Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of the Parliament) elections are installed on a road side, in Helmand, Afghanistan, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WATAN YAR

A member of parliament and candidate in upcoming elections, Abdul Jabar Qahraman, was killed in a bomb blast at his campaign office in Lashkargah in the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Wednesday, officials told EFE.

Three other people were also killed in the attack, while seven were injured.