Former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets in the traditional way as she arrives to answer questions to the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) during impeachment proceedings against her, at Parliament House in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan 22, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Fifteen candidates for election to the Thai Parliament have changed their first names to those of the former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, to make them more recognizable for the upcoming elections on Mar. 24, a political party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

All the candidates, 11 men called "Thaksin" and four women called "Yingluck", are membes of Pheu Chart Party, one of the political parties linked to the Shinawatras, who have won in all elections since 2001.