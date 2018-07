The head of the European Union election observer mission in Pakistan, Michael Gahler (C), holds a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, July 27. EFE-EPA/T. Mughal

Supporters of a Pakistani Islamist party protest in Peshawar on Friday, July 27, against alleged vote-rigging in this week's general elections. EFE-EPA/ Arshad Arbab

The leader of the PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif (2nd L), joins heads of a dozen other parties for a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, July 27, to announce protests to demand fresh elections in Pakistan following this week's vote. EFE-EPA/T. Mughal

Pakistan's outgoing ruling party joined a dozen other parties Friday in announcing protests to demand a re-do of this week's general elections, rejecting preliminary results that point to victory for the party of retired cricket great Imran Khan.

"We will run a movement for holding of elections again. There will be protests," the leader of the MMA party, Maulana Fazalur Rehman, told a press conference in Islamabad.