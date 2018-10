Supporters of ultrarightist Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate their support on Oct. 28, 2018, in front of the candidate's home in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Fernando Maia

"Never again hate. Never again dictatorship" was the message, accompanied by photos supporting socialist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad on the sign a woman held up in a crowd of people in the Rocinha "favela" - or shantytown - as they awaited the opening of the polls in Brazil.

At 7:30 am on Sunday, with just half an hour to go before the polling places were to open in Rio de Janeiro's largest favela, Prof. Silvana Jose da Silva showed up with her political message.