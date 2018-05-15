Photo provided on May 15, 2018 showing ELN's chief negotiator, Pablo Beltran, before an interview with EFE in Havana, Cuba, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

The temporary cease-fire announced by the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group to facilitate the electoral process in Colombia "does not replace" the one being negotiated in Havana with the government, the ELN's chief negotiator, Pablo Beltran, told EFE.

Beltran, aka Israel Ramirez, appealed to the honor clause of the truce, saying that the ELN "certainly" expects reciprocity from government forces following Monday's announcement that they will cease their "military activity" from May 25-29, during the country's elections.