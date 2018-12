A voting machine sits on a table as National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) workers operate them during a preparation in Kinshasa, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

The DR Congo National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) workers operate the new voting machines as they prepare for the poll in Kinshasa, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

A photo shows a tire set alight by opposition supporters after the electoral commission announced that the poll will be delayed by one week, in Kinshasa, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

A photo shows tires set alight by opposition supporters after the electoral commission announced that the poll will be delayed by one week, in Kinshasa, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday announced the African country's upcoming general elections would be postponed until the end of the month due to logistic problems.

The elections, initially scheduled for Dec. 23, have been delayed by a week until the following Sunday after a large quantity of electoral material was destroyed in a warehouse fire, causing a shortage of ballots.