Protesters react during a rally against the tabling of the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report near the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Protesters scuffle with Royal Malaysian Police officers during a rally against the tabling of the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report near the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Muhamad (C) arrives during a rally against the tabling of the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report near the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Protesters scuffle with the Royal Malaysian Police officers during a rally against the tabling of the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report near the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester holds a placard during a rally against the tabling of the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report near the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Light Strike Force officers from the Royal Malaysian Police make a barricade during a rally against the tabling of the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report near the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Hundreds of people in the Malaysian capital Wednesday marched to the parliament building to oppose what the protesters said are government moves to unfairly redraw electoral district lines.

Around 225 people joined the march, organized by the NGO Bersih 2.0, and moved towards the parliament to deliver a memorandum, an epa journalist reports.