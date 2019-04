(L-R) Spanish party candidates; leader of People's Party, Pablo Casado; Spanish Prime Minister and leader of PSOE party, Pedro Sanchez; leader of Citizens, Albert Rivera; and leader of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias; pose for the photographers upon arrival at Estudio 1 on Spanish public television studios (RTVE) prior the four-party debate in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Spain is gearing up for its third general elections in just over three years within a political atmosphere of instability and uncertainty such as has not been seen in 40 years and which looks set to continue even after ballot day, analysts say.

Such is the current volatility that political parties are constantly pleading with voters who are as yet undecided – between 30-40 percent of the electorate according to pollsters – as well as with declared abstainers, in a bid to secure their support.