A view of the Pipistrel Velis Electro, the first electric plane to secure official safety certification from the European Union. EPA-EFE/Pipistrel

Battery-powered airplanes are not a new phenomenon, although until now none of these aircraft had secured official safety certification from the European Union.

That has changed with a model known as the Pipistrel Velis Electro, whose recent European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification marks a key step toward a future of environmentally friendly air travel.