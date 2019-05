Photo taken on May 28, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, showing the now-ubiquitous electric scooters that have brought both solutions and problems to the country's chaotic traffic situation. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra

Photo taken on May 28, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, showing the now-ubiquitous electric scooters that have brought both solutions and problems to the country's chaotic traffic situation. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra

Photo taken on May 28, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, showing the now-ubiquitous electric scooters that have brought both solutions and problems to the country's chaotic traffic situation. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra

Electric scooters have been in Brazil for almost a year and a number of people have been trying them out as a solution to the chaotic traffic situation in big cities like Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

However, due to the lack of regulation and the way people have been using them they've brought with them a new set of serious safety problems.