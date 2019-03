Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez holds a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 12, 2019, announcing that he electricity had been "almost fully" restored throughout the country after the massive blackout that has been affecting the country since March 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Tuesday that electric power had been "almost fully" restored around Venezuela after a massive blackout starting late last week affected most of the country.

"At this time, almost all the electric energy supply has been restored throughout the national territory," Rodriguez told reporters.