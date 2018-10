Indonesian rescuers carry the body bag of a disaster victim during a mass burial at a field in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers searching for victims in a damaged hotel building in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Earthquake and tsunami survivors rest as they wait to be transported by military planes at Mutiara Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Electricity and gasoline supplies were partially restored in Palu, the main town of Sulawesi island affected by the earthquake and tsunami on Sep. 28 that has left at least 1,234 people dead, official sources said on Wednesday.

Electricity is now available in 30 percent of the city, including the Balaroa and Tipo neighborhoods and the Anutapura Palu hospital, Sarjan Mokodomgan, an employee of the state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara, told EFE.